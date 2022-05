Atletico de Madrid midfielder Yannick Carrasco (r) celebrates scoring the lone goal of his team's derby win over Real Madrid at Wanda Metropolitano stadium in the Spanish capital on May 8, 2022. EFE / Ballesteros.

Atletico de Madrid netminder Jan Oblak (c) stops a shot by Real Madrid in the teams' derby contest at Wanda Metropolitano stadium in the Spanish capital on May 8, 2022. EFE / Ballesteros.

Atletico Madrid's Yannick Carrasco was in the right place at the right time to score the lone goal in the La Liga derby in the Spanish capital against Real Madrid on Sunday at Wanda Metropolitano stadium before a crowd of 63,874.

It was Atletico's first win over its crosstown rival at the modern stadium and pushed the squad a bit farther along the road to Champions League play.