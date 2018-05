Pablo Carreno Busta of Spain in action against Jozef Kovalik of Slovakia during their men'Äôs first round match during the French Open tennis tournament at Roland Garros in Paris, France, May 27, 2018. EPA-EFE/IAN LANGSDON

Spain's Pablo Carreño Busta, the 10th seed, on Sunday rallied from a set down to defeat qualifier Jozef Kovalik of Slovakia 4-6, 6-1, 7-5, 7-6 (7-5) in the first round of the French Open, the second Grand Slam event of the season, which is held on clay court.

Carreño needed three hours and one minute to prevail over the 147th ranked Slovakian in their first career encounter.