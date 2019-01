Pablo Carreno Busta of Spain in action during his round two men's singles match against Ilya Ivashka of Belarus at the Australian Open Grand Slam tennis tournament in Melbourne, Jan.17, 2019. EPA-EFE/LYNN BO BO

Ilya Ivashka of Belarus in action during his round two men's singles match against Pablo Carreno Busta of Spain at the Australian Open Grand Slam tennis tournament in Melbourne, Jan.17, 2019. EPA-EFE/LYNN BO BO

Spain's Pablo Carreno Busta on Thursday beat Belarusian Ilya Ivashka 6-3, 6-3, 7-6(7) in a second-round match of the Australian Open.

The 23rd seed, who had taken five sets to beat Italian qualifier Luca Vanni in the first round, won the first two sets easily on Thursday but faced more resistance from Ivashka in the third.