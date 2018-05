Spain's Pablo Carreno Busta in action during his men's singles first round match against USA's Jared Donaldson at the Italian Open tennis tournament in Rome, Italy, May 14, 2018. EPA-EFE/ETTORE FERRARI

Spanish tenth seed Pablo Carreño Busta on Monday defeated the United States' Jared Donaldson 6-4, 3-6, 6-0 to reach the second round of the Italian Open, an ATP World Tour Masters 1000 clay-court tournament held in Rome.

After a first-round defeat at the Madrid Open against Croatia's Borna Coric, Carreño needed one hour and 39 minutes to get rid of Donaldson, world No. 55, in the tune-up event for the French Open, which starts May 21.