Greece's Stefanos Tsitsipas reacts during his second round match against South Africa's Kevin Anderson at the Estoril Open tennis tournament in Cascais, near Lisbon, Portugal, 03 May 2018. EPA-EFE/JOSE SENA GOULAO

South Africa's Kevin Anderson reacts during his second round match against Greece's Stefanos Tsitsipas at the Estoril Open tennis tournament in Cascais, near Lisbon, Portugal, 03 May 2018. EPA-EFE/JOSE SENA GOULAO

Spain's Pablo Carreno Busta celebrates after defeating Argentina's Nicolas Kicker in their second round match of the Estoril Open tennis tournament in Cascais, near Lisbon, Portugal, 03 May 2018. EPA-EFE/JOSE SENA GOULAO

Spain's world number 11 tennis player Pablo Carreno Busta on Thursday stormed into the Estoril Open quarterfinals after beating Argentine Nicolas Kicker, while the tournament's top seed South African Kevin Anderson lost to the Greek Stefanos Tsitsipas.

Carreno, who won last year's Estoril Open, beat Kicker in two sets, 6-1 and 7-5, in a game that lasted an hour and a half.