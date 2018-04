Spain's Pablo Carreño Busta returns the ball to Bulgarian Grigor Dimitrov during their quarter-final match at the Barcelona Open in Barcelona, northeastern Spain, on April 28, 2018. EPA-EFE/Alejandro Garcia

Spain's Pablo Carreño Busta on Friday upset second-seeded Bulgarian Grigor Dimitrov 6-3, 7-6 (7-4) to reach his first semi-final at the Barcelona Open, an ATP World Tour 500-level clay-court tournament.

The fifth-ranked Dimitrov struggled repeatedly on serve in the first set, getting broken in fifth, seventh and ninth games.