Pablo Carreno Busta of Spain in action against Kevin Anderson of South Africa during a men's quarterfinal round match at the Miami Open tennis tournament in Key Biscayne, Miami, Florida, USA, 29 March 2018. EPA-EFE/ERIK S. LESSER

Spanish tennis player Pablo Carreno said on Thursday that the Miami Open audience "took him flying" to his second semifinal of a Masters 1,000 tournament, where he enjoyed a "very important" victory over South African Kevin Anderson, whom he had never defeated before.

"The crowd today has been incredible, there have been times when I've got goosebumps," said Carreno, especially after losing the second set, when the audience at the stadium chanted his name.