Argentine striker Guido Carrillo's loan move from Southampton to Leganes seemed last summer like an impossible dream, but coach Mauricio Pellegrino helped turn it into reality after taking charge of the Spanish club.

This 27-year-old rock music lover, who spends his free time playing guitar, is the La Liga player with the highest number of aerial duels won. Carrillo – a former teammate of Kylian Mbappe at Monaco and an admirer of Real Madrid's forward Karim Benzema – was interviewed by EFE ahead of his side's Monday clash with Madrid.