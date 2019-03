The Nets' Rodions Kurucs (R, bottom) of Latvia drives to the basket as the Mavericks' Dorian Finney-Smith (R, top) defends during the game between the Dallas Mavericks and the Brooklyn Nets at the Barclays Center in Brooklyn, New York, USA, Mar 4, 2019. EPA-EFE/JUSTIN LANE SHUTTERSTOCK OUT

The Mavericks' Luka Doncic (top) and the Nets' DeMarre Carroll (bottom) vie for the ball during the game between the Dallas Mavericks and the Brooklyn Nets at the Barclays Center in Brooklyn, New York, USA, Mar 4, 2019. EPA-EFE/JUSTIN LANE SHUTTERSTOCK OUT

The Nets' DeMarre Carroll (L), Jarrett Allen (3-L) and Spencer Dinwiddie (R) and the Mavericks' Dorian Finney-Smith (2-L) and Maximilian Kleber (2-R) of Germany battle for a loose ball during the game between the Dallas Mavericks and the Brooklyn Nets at the Barclays Center in Brooklyn, New York, USA, Mar 4, 2019. EPA-EFE/JUSTIN LANE SHUTTERSTOCK OUT

The Mavericks' Dorian Finney-Smith (L) and Maximilian Kleber (R) fight for a rebound with the Nets' Ed Davis (C) during the game between the Dallas Mavericks and the Brooklyn Nets at the Barclays Center in Brooklyn, New York, USA, Mar 4, 2019. EPA-EFE/JUSTIN LANE SHUTTERSTOCK OUT

Small forward DeMarre Carroll scored 22 points to emerge as the best scorer for the Brooklyn Nets which beat the Dallas Mavericks 127-88, breaking a streak of three defeats on Monday.

Along with Carroll, rookie small forward, Rodions Kurucs scored 19 points, including five triples, six defensive rebounds, and ended up being the second highest scorer for his team.