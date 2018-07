Jamaican athlete Nesta Carter (c) wins the final of the 100 meters men's flat on Jul. 30, 2018, at the XXIII Central American and Caribbean Games Barranquilla 2018 in Colombia. EFE/Leonardo Muñoz

Jamaican athlete Nesta Carter celebrates after winning the men's 100m flat final on Jul. 30, 2018, at the XXIII Central American and Caribbean Games Barranquilla 2018 in Colombia. EFE/Leonardo Muñoz

Jamaica's Jonielle Smith poses after winning the gold medal in the 100 meters women's flat on Jul. 30, 2018, in the XXIII Central American and Caribbean Games in Barranquilla, Colombia. EFE/Leonardo Muñoz

Jamaica's Nesta Carter and Jonielle Smith on Monday won the gold medals in the men's and women's 100-meter sprints at the 23rd Central American and Caribbean Games in Barranquilla, Colombia.

Carter, an Olympic gold medalist in the 4 x 100 metres team relay at the London 2012 Summer Olympics, recorded his season's best time of 10.07 seconds to take the men's gold.