Raphael Varane of France celebrates winning the FIFA World Cup 2018 quarter final soccer match between Uruguay and France in Nizhny Novgorod, Russia, July 6, 2018. EPA-EFE FILE/FRANCK ROBICHON

Spain's player Dani Carvajal attends a training session in Kaliningrad, Russia, 24 June 2018. Spain will face Morocco in the FIFA World Cup 2018 Group B preliminary round soccer match on June 25, 2018. EPA-EFE FILE/ARMANDO BABANI

Real Madrid's Spanish right-back Daniel Carvajal joined Friday's team practice for the second day in a row, which saw the partial participation of Brazilian left-back Marcelo and French center-back Raphael Varane.

Carvajal seems to have recovered from his left soleus muscle injury that sidelined him since Oct. 2, while Argentine interim head coach Santiago Solari has yet to decide whether or not to include Carvajal in Sunday's match roster, in addition to including Luka Modric and Isco Alarcon.