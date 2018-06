Spain's Dani Carvajal on Tuesday joined his national team's training session in the southern Russian city of Krasnodar, where the team is based in preparations for the upcoming 2018 FIFA World Cup in Russia.

Real Madrid's 26-year-old right-back completed the morning session with the rest of his teammates for the first time since the hamstring injury he sustained during Los Blancos' 3-1 UEFA Champions League final victory over Liverpool on May 26.