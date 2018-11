Dani Carvajal of Real Madrid (C) in action against Ilzat Akhmetov (R) and Ivan Oblyakov (L) of PFC CSKA reacts during the UEFA Champions League group G soccer match between PFC CSKA Moskva and Real Madrid CF at the Luzhniki stadium in Moscow, Russia, Oct. 2, 2018. EPA-EFE FILE/SERGEI ILNITSKY

Real Madrid's Spanish right-back Daniel Carvajal returned to the team's training Thursday as the Whites prepared the upcoming La Liga clash against Celta Vigo at Balaidos stadium in Vigo, northwestern Spain.

Carvajal had been sidelined due to a serious tear in his left soleus muscle he suffered during Real Madrid's UEFA Champions League match against CSKA Moscow on Oct. 2, and he was now available again to his Argentine interim coach, Santiago Solari, for upcoming games.