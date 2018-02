Bronze medalists, Olympic Athletes from Russia Aleksandr Krushelnitckii (R) and Anastasia Bryzgalova (L) during the medal ceremony for the Curling Mixed Doubles event at the PyeongChang 2018 Olympic Games, South Korea, Feb. 14, 2018. EPA-EFE FILE/GUILLAUME HORCAJUELO

Olympic Athlete from Russia Aleksandr Krushelnitckii during a training session at the Gangneung Curling Centre during the PyeongChang 2018 Olympic Games, South Korea, Feb. 7, 2018. EPA-EFE/JAVIER ETXEZARRETA

The Court of Arbitration for Sport announced on Monday that it has opened a case for possible doping, involving an Olympic Athlete from Russia who won bronze in the mixed doubles curling at the PyeongChang Winter Olympic Games.

The CAS has confirmed in a statement released on Monday that its anti-doping division had opened a new case involving Russian athlete Aleksandr Krushelnitckii.