The Doping Control Station in the Laura Biathlon Center during the Sochi 2014 Olympic Games in Krasnaya Polyana, Russia, Feb. 21, 2014. EPA-EFE FILE/HENRIK SCHMIDT

The Olympic flag (L) and the Russian flag (R) during the Closing Ceremony of the Sochi 2014 Olympic Games in the Fisht Olympic Stadium in Sochi, Russia, Feb. 23, 2014. EPA-EFE FILE/HANNIBAL HANSCHKE

The Court of Arbitration for Sport has dismissed the appeals of 47 Russian athletes and coaches who were banned from participating in the PyeongChang Winter Olympics, which kick off later on Friday.

The Russians had appealed their ban from the upcoming Games handed down in December by the International Olympic Committee over their alleged role in the doping scandal from the Olympics held in Sochi four years ago.