South Africa's runner Caster Semenya (L) arrives with her lawyer Gregory Nott (R) for the first day of her hearing at the international Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS) in Lausanne, Switzerland, Feb. 18, 2019. EPA-EFE FILE/LAURENT GILLIERON

Matthieu Reeb, General Secretary of the Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS) speaks to journalists during the release of the decision in the case of South Africa's runner Caster Semenya, in Lausanne, Switzerland, May 1, 2019. EPA-EFE/LAURENT GILLIERON

The Court of Arbitration for Sport on Wednesday dismissed an appeal from South African athlete Caster Semenya against new international regulations to limit testosterone levels in female middle-distance running.

On Apr. 26, 2018, the International Association of Athletics Federations announced rules that required female competitors for races between 400 meters and one mile to keep their testosterone levels below 5 nanomoles per liter in blood tests for at least six consecutive months leading up to a race.