The Court of Arbitration for Sport on Wednesday dismissed an appeal from South African athlete Caster Semenya against new international regulations to limit testosterone levels in female middle-distance running.
On Apr. 26, 2018, the International Association of Athletics Federations announced rules that required female competitors for races between 400 meters and one mile to keep their testosterone levels below 5 nanomoles per liter in blood tests for at least six consecutive months leading up to a race.