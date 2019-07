ES Tunis players celebrate their win during the CAF Champions League final second leg match between ES Tunis of Tunisia and Wydad AC of Morocco at the Stade Olympique de Rades in Tunis, Tunisia, May 31, 2019. EPA-EFE FILE/MOHAMED MESSARA

Wyded soccer players refuse to continue playing after the Video assistant referee (VAR) system did not work and the match was interrupted during the second leg of CAF champion league final 2019 soccer match between Tunisia's Esperance sportive de Tunis and Morocco's Wydad Athletic Club at the Olympic stadium in Rades, Tunisia, May 31, 2019. EPA-EFE FILE/MOHAMED MESSARA

Wydad soccer players refuse to continue playing after the Video assistant referee (VAR) system did not work and the match was interrupted during the second leg of CAF champion league final 2019 soccer match between Tunisia's Esperance sportive de Tunis and Morocco's Wydad Athletic Club at the Olympic stadium in Rades, Tunisia, May 31, 2019. EPA-EFE FILE/MOHAMED MESSARA

The Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS) decided Wednesday to annul, "for formal reasons," the decision of the African Football Confederation (CAF) Executive Committee to replay the 2018/2019 African Champions League final second-leg match.

CAS, without announcing a winner, explained the reason behind its partial decision saying that CAF "did not have jurisdiction to order that the second leg of the final be replayed and has decided to annul the decision challenged."