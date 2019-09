Paris Saint Germain player Neymar Jr attends a training session at the Ooredoo training center in Saint-Germain-en-Laye, outside Paris, France, 17 September 2019. EPA-EFE/IAN LANGSDON

The Court of Arbitration for Sport reduced from three to two matches a ban imposed by UEFA on Neymar for insulting a referee during a Champions League match last season.

The ruling was made on Tuesday after a hearing held on 13 September at the Lausanne-based court. EFE-EPA