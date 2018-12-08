A view of the entrance gate to the international Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS) before a hearing, in Lausanne, Switzerland, July 19, 2018. EPA-EFE FILE/JEAN-CHRISTOPHE BOTT

The Court of Arbitration for Sport on Saturday turned down Boca Juniors' urgent request to suspend the second leg of the Copa Libertadores final against fellow Argentinian and nemesis River Plate.

Having played for a 2-2 draw in the first leg, River Plate supporters attacked Boca's bus with rocks and injuring several players ahead of the second leg, initially scheduled for Nov. 24. The South American football confederation, CONMEBOL, postponed the match and changed the venue for the game to the Santiago Bernabeu stadium in Madrid.