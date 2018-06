Undated photo showing Luis Ernesto 'Cascarita' Tapia, widely considered to be the player that made soccer a popular sport in Panama. EFE-EPA/ Raquel Sanchez

Luis Ernesto "Cascarita" Tapia is considered to be the figure who launched Panamanian soccer.

During the 1960s and 1970s, when baseball and boxing were the two predominant sports in Panama, Tapia helped provide the first glimmers that soccer could also be a key element for the Central American country.