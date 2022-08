Real Madrid's Brazilian midfielder Casemiro celebrates after scoring the 1-0 during their Spanish LaLiga soccer match between Real Madrid and Getafe CF at Santiago Bernabeu stadium in Madrid, Spain, 09 April 2022. EFE/ Kiko Huesca

Real Madrid and Manchester United announced Friday that they reached agreement on the transfer of Brazilian midfielder Casemiro to the Premier League club.

"Casemiro has played over 500 professional games, including 63 at international level for his native Brazil. He has won 17 major honors in his illustrious career including five Champions League titles and the Copa America. We all look forward to welcoming Casemiro to Old Trafford," United said in a statement.