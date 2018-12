Real Madrid Spanish defender Nacho Fernandez poses during an interview with EFE in Madrid, Spain. Oct. 9, 2018. EPA-EFE FILE/ Rodrigo Jiménez

Real Madrid Brazilian midfielder Casemiro (R) vies for the ball with Viktoria Plzen David Limbersky (L) during their UEFA Champions League clash held in Pilsen, the Czech Republic, Nov. 7, 2018. EPA-EFE File/ FILIP SINGER

Brazilian midfielder Casemiro and Spanish central defender Nacho Fernandez made Real Madrid's FIFA Club World Cup roster Thursday, although both have sustained injuries this season.

Nacho suffered a right knee injury in Madrid's 4-2 La Liga win over Celta Vigo on Nov. 11 and was initially expected to be sidelined for nearly two months, but his recovery seems to be ahead of schedule.