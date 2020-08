Iker Casillas of FC Porto reacts after the UEFA Champions League round of 16 second leg soccer match between Liverpool FC and FC Porto at Anfield, Liverpool, Britain, 06 March 2018. EFE/EPA/FILE/Peter Powell

Spain's Iker Casillas hoists the World Cup Trophy after Spain defeated Netherlands 1-0 during the FIFA World Cup 2010 Final match between the Netherlands and Spain at the Soccer City stadium outside Johannesburg, South Africa, 11 July 2010, EFE/EPA/FILE/KERIM OKTEN

FC Porto's goalkeeper Iker Casillas greets the fans during the presentation of the team prior to the friendly soccer match between FC Porto and Newcastle United at Dragao stadium, Porto, Portugal, 28 July 2018. EFE/EPA/FILE/MANUEL FERNANDO ARAUJO

Florentino Pérez: Iker Casillas is one of the greatest symbols of Real Madrid

Spanish goalkeeper Iker Casillas on Tuesday announced his retirement, bringing his professional career to a close at the age of 39 just over a year since he suffered a heart attack.

Casillas has secured legendary status with Real Madrid and the Spanish national team and at the tail end of his stint won trophies with FC Porto. EFE-EPA