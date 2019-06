FC Porto's Spanish goalkeeper Iker Casillas speaks to journalists in front of the CUF Hospital in Porto, Portugal, May 6, 2019. EPA-EFE/FILE/RUI FARINHA

Spanish goalkeeper Iker Casillas on Thursday said he had not yet decided whether he would retire from the sport after suffering a heart attack amid rumors in several Portuguese newspapers that he would hang up his gloves before the start of the next season.

On his Twitter account, Casillas reshared a previous tweet in which he said he was yet undecided about his future in the sport.