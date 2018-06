Spanish goalkeeper Iker Casillas (L) and Russian model Natalia Vodianova display the World Cup trophy prior to the FIFA World Cup 2018 Group A preliminary round soccer match between Russia and Saudi Arabia in Moscow, Russia, June 14, 2018. EPA-EFE/ABEDIN TERKENAREH

Spain's former goalkeeper Iker Casillas on Thursday presented the FIFA World Cup trophy at Moscow's Luzhniki stadium, minutes before the inauguration ceremony of the tournament was held in Russia.

Casillas, who helped Spain to win the 2010 edition of the World Cup, was accompanied by Russian model Natalia Vodionova and presented the trophy that the winning team on the July 15 final will be awarded.