FC Porto's goal keeper Iker Casillas and his wife Sara Carbonero celebrate their league title win after their Portuguese First League soccer match, FC Porto vs CD Feirense, held at Drag"o stadium, Porto, northern of Portugal, May 6, 2018. EPA-EFE/MANUEL FERNANDO ARA/JO

Porto on Thursday announced the renewal of Spanish goalkeeper Iker Casillas for one more season, which will be his fourth year with the team.

Both the club and the player confirmed the news on their social media accounts: "One more season!" Casillas wrote on his Instagram account, along with a photo of him next to the Porto logo.