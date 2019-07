FC Porto's Spanish goalkeeper Iker Casillas speaks to journalists in front of the CUF Hospital in Porto, Portugal, May 6, 2019. EPA-EFE FILE/RUI FARINHA

FC Porto's goalkeeper Iker Casillas announced Monday he is retiring from soccer, a move that comes almost three months after he suffered a heart attack while training at the Portuguese club.

The former Spain and Real Madrid goalie said he would be joining the Primeira Liga side’s management.