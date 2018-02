Villarreal midfielder Samu Castillejo celebrates his goal during La Liga match against Real Betis at La Ceramica Stadium, Vila-real, Spain, Sept. 10, 2017. EPA-EFE/Domenech Castello

Villarreal midfielder Samu Castillejo on Tuesday returned to working out with his teammates, signaling his recovery from a leg injury received during last weekend's La Liga match against Real Betis.

Castillejo suffered a bruise to his fibula bone during his side's 1-2 loss on Saturday.