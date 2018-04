Pumas forward Nicolas Castillo (L) challenges Necaxa's Igor Lichnovsky (R) during a Mexican league match on April 1, 2018, at Olimpico Universitario Stadium in Mexico City, Mexico. EPA-EFE FILE/Jorge Nuñez

Pumas forward Nicolas Castillo is the talk of the Mexican league after scoring three goals in his team's 4-2 romp over Puebla.

The 25-year-old Chilean was one of three international players to score two or more goals in the 15th round of play in the 2018 Clausura tournament.