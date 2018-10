Chile's Nicolas Castillo (C) celebrates after scoring during the friendly soccer match between Mexico and Chile at the Corregidora Stadium in Queretaro, Mexico, 16 October 2018. EPA-EFE/JOSE MENDEZ

Diego Reyes (R) of Mexico vies for the ball against Chile's Alexis Sanchez (L) during the friendly soccer match between Mexico and Chile at the Corregidora Stadium in Queretaro, Mexico, 16 October 2018. EPA-EFE/JOSE MENDEZ

Diego Reyes (R) of Mexico vies for the ball against Chile's Junior Fernandes (L) during the friendly soccer match between Mexico and Chile at the Corregidora Stadium in Queretaro, Mexico, 16 October 2018. EPA-EFE/JOSE MENDEZ

Raul Jimenez (L) of Mexico vies for the ball against Chile's Erick Pulgar (R) during the friendly soccer match between Mexico and Chile at the Corregidora Stadium in Queretaro, Mexico, 16 October 2018. EPA-EFE/JOSE MENDEZ

Chile's soccer team on Tuesday defeated Mexico 1-0 in a friendly match in Mexico's Queretaro thanks to a better second-half performance and a late goal by Nicolas Castillo.

Castillo (89') scored on a rebound from Mexico's goalkeeper Hugo Gonzalez to seal a match in which the Mexicans played better in the first half but were outplayed by the visitors in the second.