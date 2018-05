The Marlins' Dan Straily pitches during the second inning of the game between the Florida Marlins and the New York Mets at Citi Field in Queens, New York, USA, May 23, 2018. EPA-EFE/JUSTIN LANE

The Marlins' Dan Straily pitches during the second inning of the game between the Florida Marlins and the New York Mets at Citi Field in Queens, New York, USA, May 23, 2018. EPA-EFE/JUSTIN LANE

The Mets' Brandon Nimmo hits a home run during the fifth inning of the game between the Florida Marlins and the New York Mets at Citi Field in Queens, New York, USA, May 23, 2018. EPA-EFE/JUSTIN LANE

Starlin Castro and JT Realmuto each struck an RBI single as the Miami Marlins rallied late in the game to win against the New York Mets 2-1 on Wednesday.

In the ninth inning, Castro sent the ball to the left to register the go-ahead run against the Mets and seal the victory.