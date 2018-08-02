Colombian Caterine Ibarguen said Wednesday that she is in "the best form" of her sports career after winning gold in the triple jump at the 2018 Central American and Caribbean Games in Barranquilla, adding to her victory in the long jump category two days earlier.
"We are in optimal condition, in the best form of my sports life. We will continue working. We continue to dream high, big - of world record, of incredible things that no one knows what goes through my mind," Ibarguen told reporters at the Rafael Cotes stadium.