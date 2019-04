Universidad Catolica's players celebrate after the Copa Libertadores match between Universidad Catolica of Chile and Gremio of Brazil at the San Carlos de Apoquindo Stadium, in Santiago, Chile, 04 April 2019. EPA-EFE/ELVIS GONZALEZ

Benjamin Kusevic (R) of Universidad Catolica in actin against Andre Ribeiro (L) of Gremio during the Copa Libertadores match between Universidad Catolica of Chile and Gremio of Brazil at the San Carlos de Apoquindo Stadium, in Santiago, Chile, 04 April 2019. EPA-EFE/ELVIS GONZALEZ

Benjamin Kusevic (R) of Universidad Catolica in action against Alisson (L) of Gremio during the Copa Libertadores match between Universidad Catolica of Chile and Gremio of Brazil at the San Carlos de Apoquindo Stadium, in Santiago, Chile, 04 April 2019. EPA-EFE/ELVIS GONZALEZ

Sebastian Saez of Universidad Catolica celebrates after scoring against Gremio during a Copa Libertadores soccer match between Universidad Catolica and Gremio at San Carlos de Apoquindo stadium in Santiago, Chile, 04 April 2019. EPA-EFE/ELVIS GONZALEZ

Jose Pedro Fuenzalida (R) of Universidad Catolica fights for the ball with Gremio's Maicon (L) during a Copa Libertadores soccer match between Universidad Catolica and Gremio at San Carlos de Apoquindo stadium in Santiago, Chile, 04 April 2019. EPA-EFE/ELVIS GONZALEZ

Chile's Universidad Catolica beat Gremio from Brazil 1-0 on Thursday and, pending the outcome of the match between Libertad and Rosario Central, finished at the top of Group H of the Copa Libertadores with six points out of a possible nine.

The only goal, by Sebastian Saez after 17 minutes, left Catolica winning and Gremio in the ditch.