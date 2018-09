Colo Colo's Esteban Paredes (R) fights for the ball with Palmeiras's Diogo Barbosa (L) during the first leg of the Copa Libertadores quarterfinals series played on Sept. 20, 2018, at Estadio Monumental in Santiago, Chile. EPA-EFE FILE/Elvis Gonzalez

Universidad Catolica will host Colo Colo this weekend, with first place in the Chilean league possibly on the line.

Universidad Catolica, managed by Spaniard Beñat San Jose, is in first place, with 48 points, and must beat Colo Colo on Sunday to hold off second-place Universidad de Concepcion, which has 46 points.