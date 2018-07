Guadalajara's Hedgardo Marin (R) fights for the ball with Cruz Azul's Milton Caraglio (L) during the Liga MX match played on July 28, 2018, at Akron Stadium in Guadalajara, Mexico. EPA-EFE FILE/Francisco Guasco

Guadalajara's Hedgardo Marin (L) and Jair Pereira (R) fight for the ball with Cruz Azul's Milton Caraglio (C) during the Liga MX match played on July 28, 2018, at Akron Stadium in Guadalajara, Mexico. EPA-EFE FILE/Francisco Guasco

Guadalajara's Alan Pulido (R) fights for the ball with Cruz Azul's Antonio Madueña during the Liga MX match played on July 28, 2018, at Akron Stadium in Guadalajara, Mexico. EPA-EFE FILE/Francisco Guasco

Uruguayan Martin Cauteruccio led Cruz Azul to a 1-0 victory over Guadalajara in the Liga MX Apertura tournament.

Cauteruccio's goal came in the 48th minute of Saturday's match at Akron Stadium in Guadalajara and put Cruz Azul in first place in the tournament.