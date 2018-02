FC Barcelona's president Josep Maria Bartomeu (L) and Beko president Ali Koc (R) pose for photographers with FC Barcelona's defender Gerard Pique (C) after signing an agreement between Turkish home appliance and consumer electronics company Beko and the Spanish Primera Division soccer club in Barcelona, Spain, Feb. 15, 2018. EPA-EFE/QUIQUE GARCIA

Barcelona defender Gerard Pique said Thursday that his club will need "to tread carefully" in the upcoming Champions League clash with Chelsea.

"The expectations for the Champions are maximum. Barça is always a favorite, but we need to be prudent even amid all this optimism," he said at the signing of a new sponsorship deal between Barcelona and Beko, a Turkish appliance maker that will pay the Catalan side 57 million euros ($71.22 million) during the next three years.