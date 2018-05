Boston Celtics guard Jaylen Brown slam dunks the ball during the third quarter of the Eastern Conference Finals playoff game seven between the Boston Celtics and the Cleveland Cavaliers at the TD Garden in Boston, Massachusetts, USA 27 May 2018. EPA-EFE/CJ GUNTHER SHUTTERSTOCK OUT

Boston Celtics forward Jayson Tatum (R) gets the ball as Boston Celtics forward Al Horford (L) and Cleveland Cavaliers forward Jeff Green (C) reach in during the second quarter of the Eastern Conference Finals playoff game seven between the Boston Celtics and the Cleveland Cavaliers at the TD Garden in Boston, Massachusetts, USA, May 27, 2018. EPA-EFE/CJ GUNTHER SHUTTERSTOCK OUT

Cleveland Cavaliers forward LeBron James during the second quarter of the Eastern Conference Finals playoff game seven between the Boston Celtics and the Cleveland Cavaliers at the TD Garden in Boston, Massachusetts, USA, May 27, 2018. EPA-EFE/CJ GUNTHER SHUTTERSTOCK OUT

Cleveland Cavaliers LeBron James (L) makes a pass around defending Boston Celtics Jayson Tatum (C) and Marcus Morris (R) during the Eastern Conference Finals playoff game seven between the Boston Celtics and the Cleveland Cavaliers at the TD Garden in Boston, Massachusetts, USA May 27, 2018. EPA-EFE/CJ GUNTHER SHUTTERSTOCK OUT

LeBron James scored 35 points with 15 rebounds and nine assists to lead the Cleveland Cavaliers to a 87-79 victory against Boston Celtics in Game 7 of the Eastern Conference playoff finals at the TD Garden on Sunday.

The Cavaliers have now qualified for the NBA Finals for the fourth consecutive season, after coming back from deficits of 0-2 and 2-3 during the best-of-seven series.