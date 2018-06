Cleveland Cavaliers guard JR Smith during NBA Finals practice at Quicken Loans Arena in Cleveland, Ohio, USA, 07 June 2018. The Warriors lead the series 3-0. The winner of the best of seven will be the NBA champions. EPA-EFE/JOHN G. MABANGLO

Cleveland Cavaliers center Tristan Thompson responds to questions after NBA Finals practice at Quicken Loans Arena in Cleveland, Ohio, USA, 07 June 2018. The Warriors lead the series 3-0. The winner of the best of seven will be the NBA champions. EPA-EFE/JOHN G. MABANGLO

Cleveland Cavaliers player LeBron James talks to the media during practice before game four of the NBA Finals at Quicken Loans Arena in Cleveland, Ohio, USA, 07 June 2018. The winner of the best of seven will be the NBA champions. EPA-EFE/LARRY W. SMITH

The Cleveland Cavaliers, with three defeats on their shoulders in the finals series for the NBA title that crowns the best-in-seven games, on Thursday promised to keep fighting and seek a comeback against the Golden State Warriors.

The fourth game will be played on Friday. A new win will crown the Golden State Warriors and if the Cavaliers manage a first win the series will go on.