LeBron James of the Cleveland Cavaliers in action against the Toronto Raptors during the first half of game 4 of the Eastern Conference Semifinals at Quicken Loans Arena in Cleveland, Ohio, USA, May 7, 2018.

CJ Miles (2nd R) of the Toronto Raptors goes to the basket against (from left) Cleveland Cavaliers players Kyle Korver, LeBron James, and Tristan Thompson of Canada during the first half of game 4 of the Eastern Conference Semifinals at Quicken Loans Arena in Cleveland, Ohio, USA, May 7, 2018.

Kevin Love (L) of the Cleveland Cavaliers defends against Toronto Raptors center Jonas Valanciunas (R) of Lithuania during the second half of game 4 of the Eastern Conference Semifinals at Quicken Loans Arena in Cleveland, Ohio, USA, May 7, 2018.

Cleveland Cavaliers guard Jose Calderon (R) of Spain passes the ball as he drives past Toronto Raptors forward Pascal Siakam (C) of Cameroon and Raptors guard Norman Powell (L) during the second half of the NBA Eastern Conference Semifinals basketball game four between Toronto Raptors and the Cleveland Cavaliers the at Quicken Loans Arena in Cleveland, Ohio, USA, May 7, 2018.

JR Smith (L) and LeBron James (R) of the Cleveland Cavaliers celebrate during a timeout against the Toronto Raptors during the second half of game 4 of the Eastern Conference Semifinals at Quicken Loans Arena in Cleveland, Ohio, USA, May 7, 2018.

Star forward LeBron James once again led the Cleveland Cavaliers to a 128-93 triumph against the Toronto Raptors in Game Four of the Eastern Conference Semi-finals Monday.

This marks a 4-0 sweep for the Cavaliers in the best of seven series, and they have now reached the Conference finals for a fourth consecutive season.