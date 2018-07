Uruguay's player Edinson Cavani attends the official training session at the Sports Centre Borsky, near the town of Nizhny Novgorod, Russia, July 5, 2018. EPA-EFE/VASSIL DONEV

Uruguay striker Edinson Cavani on Thursday trained apart from his teammates and touched the ball for the first time since he was injured, less than 24 hours before the quarterfinal match against France as the last eight teams battled it out in the 2018 FIFA World Cup in Russia.

The Paris Saint-Germain striker suffered a left-calf injury during the round of 16 match against Portugal, which La Celeste won 2-1. Since then, he has been in doubt for Friday's match with France.