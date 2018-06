Uruguay's players celebrate at the end of the FIFA World Cup 2018 round of 16 soccer match between Uruguay and Portugal at Fisht Stadium in Sochi, Russia, 30 June 2018. EPA-EFE/PAULO NOVAIS

A Portuguese fan in Porto, Portugal, cries at the end of the FIFA World Cup 2018 soccer match between Uruguay and Portugal on 30 June 2018. EPA-EFE/RODRIGO ANTUNES

Edison Cavani (R) of Uruguay and Cristiano Ronaldo (L) of Portugal during the FIFA World Cup 2018 round of 16 soccer match between Uruguay and Portugal in Sochi, Russia, 30 June 2018. EPA-EFE/PAULO NOVAIS

Portuguese fans watch the FIFA World Cup 2018 round of 16 soccer match between Uruguay and Portugal on a giant screen in Faro, Portugal, on 30 June 2018. Uruguay won 2-1. EPA-EFE/LUIS FORRA

Uruguayan fans in Montevideo celebrate a goal during the World Cup round of 16 match between Uruguay and Portugal, a contest played in Sochi, Russia. EPA-EFE/Aitor Pereira

Uruguay's Edinson Cavani (L) celebrates after giving his team a 2-1 lead during the FIFA World Cup 2018 round of 16 soccer match between Uruguay and Portugal in Sochi, Russia, 30 June 2018. EPA-EFE/RONALD WITTEK

Edinson Cavani scored a pair of goals to lead Uruguay to a narrow 2-1 knockout-stage victory here Saturday over Portugal, although the star striker's status for the quarter-finals is in doubt after he had to leave the game with an injury.

Portugal's game plan at Fisht Olympic Stadium appeared to be focused on stopping FC Barcelona star Luis Suarez, who nevertheless assisted on one of Cavani's goals and played a key role in disrupting the defensive scheme of the Euro 2016 champions.