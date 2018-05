Cleveland Cavaliers Kevin Love during NBA Finals Media Day at Oracle Arena in Oakland, California, USA, 30 May 2018. The Cleveland Cavaliers will face the Golden State Warriors in the NBA Finals. EPA-EFE/JOHN G. MABANGLO

The Cleveland Cavaliers' All-Star forward Kevin Love will be in doubt until the last minute before Game 1 of the NBA Finals, held on Thursday at the Oracle Arena in Oakland, California.

Love, who is suffering from a concussion, is still in the NBA's concussion protocol to prevent further consequences, after he suffered a head-to-head collision with Boston Celtics rookie Jayson Tatum in Game 6 of the Eastern Conference Finals.