Villarreal's midfielder Santi Cazorla during a friendly match between Villarreal and Hercules CF at Villarreal's sports city in Castellon, Spain, July 17, 2018. EPA-EFE/File/Domenech Castello

Spanish midfielder Santi Cazorla signed with Villarreal after successfully completing a trial period, sources with the La Liga side told EFE Monday.

Cazorla, who was part of the Spain national team that won the 2008 and 2012 Euros, came to Villarreal's preseason camp to assess whether or not he could continue playing at the professional level after missing the better part of two seasons with injuries.