Pablo Carreno Busta of Spain plays Marco Cecchinato of Italy during their men's third round match during the French Open tennis tournament at Roland Garros in Paris, France, June 1, 2018. EPA-EFE/YOAN VALAT

Marco Cecchinato of Italy plays Pablo Carreno Busta of Spain during their men's third round match during the French Open tennis tournament at Roland Garros in Paris, France, June 1, 2018. EPA-EFE/YOAN VALAT

Italy's Marco Cecchinato ended Spaniard Pablo Carreño Busta's French Open hopes with a 2-6, 7-6 (5), 6-3, 6-1 third-round victory Friday.

Carreño-Busta, who reached the quarter-finals of tennis' clay-court Grand Slam event last year, seemed to be in complete control when he broke Cecchinato's serve three times en route to winning the opening set.