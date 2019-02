Member of the UEFA executive committee, representing European Club Association (ECA) Andrea Agnelli (L) speaks with UEFA president Aleksander Ceferin (R) during the 43rd UEFA Congress in Rome, Italy, Feb. 7, 2019. EPA-EFE/FABIO FRUSTACI

Aleksander Ceferin of Slovenia was re-elected Thursday as UEFA president for the next four years after running unopposed during the organization's 43rd Ordinary Congress in the Italian capital Rome.

The 51-year-old, who first took over UEFA's helm in 2016, is the seventh president elected by UEFA's 55 member associations.