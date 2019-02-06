UEFA President Aleksander Ceferin attends the opening of the new Bosnia's Football Association headquarters in Sarajevo, Bosnia and Herzegovina, Nov. 22, 2018. EPA-EFE FILE/FEHIM DEMIR

The Union of European Football Associations was set to hold its 43rd Ordinary Congress in the Italian capital Rome with the reelection of the incumbent UEFA president and implementation of the Video Assistant Referee system in the Champions League starting round of 16 the main topics on the agenda.

The head of the European soccer federation, Slovenia's Aleksander Ceferin, who has been holding office since Sept. 14, 2016, was the only candidate for the UEFA presidency and would be reelected at the congress on Thursday at Rome's Hotel Cavalieri.