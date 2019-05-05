Celta's Stanisoav Lobotka (r.) vies for the ball with Barcelona's Richard Puig on May 4, 2019, during the match at Balaidos Municipal Stadium, which left Celta close to a staying another season in La Liga after downing an unrecognizable second-string Barcelona 2-0. EFE-EPA/Salvador Sas

Celta defender Hugo Mallo (l.) vies for the ball with Barcelona's Arthur Melo on May 4, 2019, during the match at Balaidos Municipal Stadium, which left Celta close to a staying another season in La Liga after downing an unrecognizable second-string Barcelona 2-0. EFE-EPA/Salvador Sas

Barcelona midfielder Richard Puig (c.) vies for the ball with Celta's Nestor Araujo (l.) and Lucas Olaza on May 4, 2019, during the match at Balaidos Municipal Stadium, which left Celta close to a staying another season in La Liga after downing an unrecognizable second-string Barcelona 2-0. EFE-EPA/Eliseo Trigo

Celta is close to a staying another season in La Liga after downing an unrecognizable Barcelona 2-0, which took the field at Balaidos Municipal Stadium with none of its usual first-string players, an insipid game with little rhythm that was just a process the Catalan squad had to get through before playing next Tuesday at Anfield Stadium in Liverpool.

Valverde revolutionized his team. Looking forward to the second part of the Champions League semifinal, he did not place on the field any of the players that had defeated Liverpool. All was unprecedented for the La Liga champion, from defense to attack. This never-before-seen squad was damaged even more when a muscle injury struck Dembele just a few seconds into the match. He was immediately substituted by Collado.