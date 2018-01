Celta de Vigo's Danish winger Pione Sisto celebrates after scoring 1-1 against FC Barcelona during a King's Cup round of 16 match at Balaidos Stadium, in Vigo, Spain, Jan. 4, 2018. EPA-EFE/Salvador Sas

FC Barcelona's Spanish forward Jose Manuel Arnaiz reacts against Celta de Vigo during a King's Cup round of 16 match at Balaidos Stadium, in Vigo, Spain, Jan. 4, 2018. EPA-EFE/Lavandeira jr

FC Barcelona's Spanish forward Jose Arnaiz (L) celebrates with Brazilian midfielder Paulinho (R) after scoring a goal against Celta de Vigo during a King's Cup round of 16 match at Balaidos Stadium, in Vigo, Spain, Jan. 4, 2018. EPA-EFE/Lavandeira jr

FC Barcelona's Portuguese midfielder Andre Gomes (R) try to kick the ball against Celta de Vigo' Slovakian midfielder Stanislav Lobotka (L) during a King's Cup round of 16 match at Balaidos Stadium, in Vigo, Spain, Jan. 4, 2018. EPA-EFE/Lavandeira jr

FC Barcelona's Spanish forward Jose Manuel Arnaiz (C) vies for the ball against Celta de Vigo' Spanish defender Andreu Fontas (C-back) during a King's Cup round of 16 match at Balaidos Stadium, in Vigo, northwest Spain, Jan. 4, 2018. EPA-EFE/Lavandeira jr

Celta and Barcelona played to a 1-1 draw here Thursday in the first leg of their Copa de Rey round-of-16 tie.

While the only change Celta coach Juan Carlos Unzue made to his usual line-up was in goal, where he gave the nod to backup keeper Sergio Alvarez, Barça's Ernesto Valverde left Leo Messi, Luis Suarez and Andres Iniesta out of the squad in favor of some fresh faces.