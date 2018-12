Celta's striker Iago Aspas (L) leaves the pitch after being injured during their Spanish La Liga soccer match against FC Barcelona held at the Camp Nou stadium in Barcelona, Spain, Dec. 22, 2018. EPA-EFE FILE/ENRIC FONTCUBERTA

Celta Vigo and Spain striker Iago Aspas is set to be sidelined about four weeks due to a muscle injury in his right leg, his club announced on Wednesday.

The 31-year-old forward, who is the top Spanish scorer in La Liga this season with 10 gaols, sustained the injury during Celta's last match in 2018 against Barcelona on Saturday.