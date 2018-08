Celta Vigo defender Facundo Roncaglia (L) vying for the ball against Real Madrid forward Karim Benzema during a La Liga match at Santiago Bernabéu stadium in Madrid, Spain, May 12, 2018. EPA- EFE/FILE/ Rodrigo Jiménez

Defender Facundo Roncaglia will be fit for Celta Vigo's upcoming La Liga match against Levante, the club said Friday.

Doctors pronounced the Argentine international fully recovered from the leg injury he received during an Aug. 4 friendly with Fulham, Celta said.